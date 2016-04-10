"The Girlfriend Experience" is an American drama series presented in anthology format. It premiered on the streaming platform Starz in 2016. The main protagonist of the first season is a student who is interning at a major law firm while also trying to manage her expenses. Upon the advice of a friend, she decides to work in the escort industry. Initially, she works for a reputable "madam" who helps her navigate the field, but eventually she starts working as an escort independently. At some point, the protagonist becomes too deeply immersed in her shadowy life, forgetting what she had been striving for all along.

Expand