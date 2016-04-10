Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Girlfriend Experience poster
The Girlfriend Experience poster
The Girlfriend Experience poster
The Girlfriend Experience poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.9
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Girlfriend Experience

The Girlfriend Experience (2016 - …)

The Girlfriend Experience 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 18 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"The Girlfriend Experience" is an American drama series presented in anthology format. It premiered on the streaming platform Starz in 2016. The main protagonist of the first season is a student who is interning at a major law firm while also trying to manage her expenses. Upon the advice of a friend, she decides to work in the escort industry. Initially, she works for a reputable "madam" who helps her navigate the field, but eventually she starts working as an escort independently. At some point, the protagonist becomes too deeply immersed in her shadowy life, forgetting what she had been striving for all along.
Девушка по вызову - trailer in russian третьего сезона
The Girlfriend Experience  trailer in russian третьего сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Amy Seimetz
Amy Seimetz
Lodge Kerrigan
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Anna Friel
Anna Friel Erica Myles
Paul Sparks
Paul Sparks David Tellis
Riley Keough
Riley Keough Christine Reade
Carmen Ejogo
Carmen Ejogo Bria Jones
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Girlfriend Experience - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 13 episodes
 
The Girlfriend Experience - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 14 episodes
 
The Girlfriend Experience - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 10 episodes
 
Season 4
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack The Girlfriend Experience
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more