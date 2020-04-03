"Tales from the Loop" is an American science fiction series produced by the streaming service Amazon. The first season was released in the spring of 2020. The story takes place in a small town where strange events occur. As the plot unfolds, it is revealed that this place is located near a technology called "The Loop." This machine attempts to uncover all the mysteries and secrets of the universe using humans. The characters in the series periodically encounter unusual phenomena, as if they have come straight out of the pages of science fiction novels.

