IMDb Rating: 7.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Tales from the Loop

Tales from the Loop (2020 - …)

Tales from the Loop 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 55 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 7 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Tales from the Loop" is an American science fiction series produced by the streaming service Amazon. The first season was released in the spring of 2020. The story takes place in a small town where strange events occur. As the plot unfolds, it is revealed that this place is located near a technology called "The Loop." This machine attempts to uncover all the mysteries and secrets of the universe using humans. The characters in the series periodically encounter unusual phenomena, as if they have come straight out of the pages of science fiction novels.
Tales from the Loop  trailer
Creator
Nathaniel Halpern
Rebecca Hall
Paul Schneider
Jonathan Pryce
Duncan Joiner
Daniel Zolghadri Jakob Willard
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.7
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Tales from the Loop - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
