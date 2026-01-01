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Andrew Sensenig
Andrew Sensenig Andrew Sensenig
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Sensenig

Andrew Sensenig

Andrew Sensenig

Date of Birth
5 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Mindhunter 8.0
Mindhunter (2017)
Upstream Color 6.6
Upstream Color (2013)
We Are Still Here 5.8
We Are Still Here (2014)

Filmography

Mindhunter 8
Mindhunter
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA
We Are Still Here 5.8
We Are Still Here We Are Still Here
Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Last Exorcism Part II 5.4
The Last Exorcism Part II The Last Exorcism Part II
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Upstream Color 6.6
Upstream Color Upstream Color
Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Nine Dead 5.6
Nine Dead Nine Dead
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Crime 2010, USA
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