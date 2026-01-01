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Andrew Sensenig
Andrew Sensenig
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Sensenig
Andrew Sensenig
Andrew Sensenig
Date of Birth
5 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
Mindhunter
(2017)
6.6
Upstream Color
(2013)
5.8
We Are Still Here
(2014)
Filmography
8
Mindhunter
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
5.8
We Are Still Here
We Are Still Here
Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Last Exorcism Part II
Thriller, Horror
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Upstream Color
Upstream Color
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Nine Dead
Nine Dead
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Crime
2010, USA
Show more
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