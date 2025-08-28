Menu
Stolen Girl

Synopsis

In 1993, Maureen’s six-year-old daughter Amina is snuck out of the country by her ex-husband, Karim. After years of unsuccessful attempts to find her, Maureen intersects with a professional retriever of internationally abducted children who promises to help her find Amina in exchange for her collaboration.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 August 2025
Release date
3 October 2025 Bulgaria
28 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $65,137
Production Hangtime International Pictures, Sipario Movies, WWPS
Also known as
Stolen Girl, Az elrabolt lány, Вкрадена, 疾速營救
Director
James Kent
Cast
Kate Beckinsale
Scott Eastwood
Matt Craven
Ana Golja
Paten Hyuz
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
