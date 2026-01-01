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Filmography
Mykhailo Kukuyuk
Mykhailo Kukuyuk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mykhailo Kukuyuk
Mykhailo Kukuyuk
Mykhailo Kukuyuk
Date of Birth
11 May 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
Golos iz proshlogo
(2018)
7.0
The Tale of Money
(2017)
6.8
Sleduya za serdcem
(2020)
Filmography
6.8
Markus
Romantic
2022, Ukraine/Latvia
6.4
Akvamarin
Romantic,
2021, Ukraine
6.8
Sleduya za serdcem
Romantic,
2020, Ukraine
Perbaya lubiv
Romantic, Drama
2020, Russia
6.6
Papik
Comedy, Romantic
2019, Ukraine
7.3
Golos iz proshlogo
Romantic,
2018, Ukraine
4.8
The Nurse
Romantic, Detective
2018, Ukraine/Russia
7
The Tale of Money
Казка про гроші
Fairy Tale, Family
2017, Ukraine
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