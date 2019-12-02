Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows Papik

Papik (2019 - …)

Папик 18+
Production year 2019
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 31 minutes
TV channel 1+1
TV channel СТС
Runtime 16 hours 32 minutes
Cast
Mykhailo Kukuyuk
Kateryna Kisten
Stanislav Boklan
Daria Petrozhitskaya
Vyacheslav Gindin
Eldar Kabirov
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Papik - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 16 episodes
 
Papik - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 16 episodes
 
Papik - Season 3 Season 3
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
Лариса Улейская 30 October 2024, 19:57
Легкий отдыхающий комедийный фильм .Можно пересмотреть через время
Киноафиша.инфо 31 October 2024, 18:54
Сериал вас впечатлил и это здорово 😉 Спасибо, что поделились!
Stills
