few votes
IMDb Rating: 6.8
3 posters
Papik (2019 - …)
Папик
18+
Comedy
Romantic
Production year
2019
Country
Ukraine
Total seasons
3 seasons
Episode duration
31 minutes
TV channel
1+1
TV channel
СТС
Runtime
16 hours 32 minutes
Cast
Cast
Mykhailo Kukuyuk
Kateryna Kisten
Stanislav Boklan
Daria Petrozhitskaya
Vyacheslav Gindin
Eldar Kabirov
Cast and Crew
Series rating
0.0
1
vote
6.8
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2019,
16 episodes
Season 2
2021,
16 episodes
Season 3
TBA,
TV Series reviews
Лариса Улейская
30 October 2024, 19:57
Легкий отдыхающий комедийный фильм .Можно пересмотреть через время
Киноафиша.инфо
31 October 2024, 18:54
Сериал вас впечатлил и это здорово 😉 Спасибо, что поделились!
Stills
