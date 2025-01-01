Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Cynthia Erivo Awards

Awards and nominations of Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo
Awards and nominations of Cynthia Erivo
Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2020 Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2025 Sundance Film Festival 2025
Visionary Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more