Kinoafisha Persons Werner Schroeter Awards

Awards and nominations of Werner Schroeter

Werner Schroeter
Cannes Film Festival 1991 Cannes Film Festival 1991
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1982 Cannes Film Festival 1982
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2008 Venice Film Festival 2008
Special Lion for the Overall Work
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
 Queer Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2010 Berlin International Film Festival 2010
Special Teddy
Winner
Special Teddy
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1980 Berlin International Film Festival 1980
Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
