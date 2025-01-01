Menu
Werner Schroeter
Awards and nominations of Werner Schroeter
Werner Schroeter
Awards and nominations of Werner Schroeter
Cannes Film Festival 1991
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1982
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2008
Special Lion for the Overall Work
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Queer Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2010
Special Teddy
Winner
Special Teddy
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1980
Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
