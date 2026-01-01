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Filmography
Yuki Saitô
Yuki Saitô
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuki Saitô
Yuki Saitô
Yuki Saitô
Date of Birth
10 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.0
Beyond Goodbye
(2024)
6.8
Scarlet
(2025)
6.7
The Third Murder
(2017)
Filmography
6.8
Scarlet
Hateshinaki Scarlet
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
7
Beyond Goodbye
Romantic,
2024, Japan
5.6
Matching
Matching
Drama
2023, Japan
6.6
Inuyashiki
Inuyashiki
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2018, Japan
6.7
The Third Murder
Sandome no satsujin
Drama, Detective
2017, Japan
Watch trailer
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