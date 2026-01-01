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Yuki Saitô
Yuki Saitô Yuki Saitô
Kinoafisha Persons Yuki Saitô

Yuki Saitô

Yuki Saitô

Date of Birth
10 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Beyond Goodbye 7.0
Beyond Goodbye (2024)
Scarlet 6.8
Scarlet (2025)
The Third Murder 6.7
The Third Murder (2017)

Filmography

Scarlet 6.8
Scarlet Hateshinaki Scarlet
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Beyond Goodbye 7
Beyond Goodbye
Romantic, 2024, Japan
Matching 5.6
Matching Matching
Drama 2023, Japan
Inuyashiki 6.6
Inuyashiki Inuyashiki
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2018, Japan
The Third Murder 6.7
The Third Murder Sandome no satsujin
Drama, Detective 2017, Japan
Watch trailer
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