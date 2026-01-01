Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Masachika Ichimura
Masachika Ichimura
Masachika Ichimura
Masachika Ichimura
Date of Birth
28 January 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Action hero
Popular Films
6.9
Jack and the Beanstalk / Jack to Mame no Ki
(1974)
6.9
Scarlet
(2025)
Tickets
6.4
Birthday Wonderland / Basude wandarando
(2019)
Filmography
6.9
Scarlet
Hateshinaki Scarlet
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.4
Birthday Wonderland / Basude wandarando
Birthday Wonderland / Basude wandarando
Animation, Anime
2019, Japan
Watch trailer
5.9
Veronika Decides to Die
Veronika wa shinu koto ni shita
Drama
2005, Japan
6.9
Jack and the Beanstalk / Jack to Mame no Ki
Jack and the Beanstalk / Jack to Mame no Ki
Animation, Musical, Family, Adventure, Anime
1974, USA / Japan
