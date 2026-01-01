Menu
Masachika Ichimura
Date of Birth
28 January 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

Jack and the Beanstalk / Jack to Mame no Ki 6.9
Jack and the Beanstalk / Jack to Mame no Ki (1974)
Scarlet 6.9
Scarlet (2025)
Birthday Wonderland / Basude wandarando 6.4
Birthday Wonderland / Basude wandarando (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Scarlet 6.9
Scarlet
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Birthday Wonderland / Basude wandarando 6.4
Birthday Wonderland / Basude wandarando
Animation, Anime 2019, Japan
Watch trailer
Veronika Decides to Die 5.9
Veronika Decides to Die
Drama 2005, Japan
Jack and the Beanstalk / Jack to Mame no Ki 6.9
Jack and the Beanstalk / Jack to Mame no Ki
Animation, Musical, Family, Adventure, Anime 1974, USA / Japan
