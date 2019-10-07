Menu
Russian
Dyldy poster
IMDb Rating: 6.6
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dyldy

Dyldy (2019 - 2022)

Дылды 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 23 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"Dyldy" is a Russian TV series that falls under the genre of sports comedy. The plot revolves around a man named Mikhail Kovalyov, the head coach of the Moscow volleyball club "Dynamo," which consists solely of male players. The main character loses his prestigious job due to his extremely unpleasant character and rude treatment of women. Desperate, Kovalyov decides to return to his hometown, where, following his own mother's advice, he becomes the coach of a women's college team. Naturally, the worst traits of his personality immediately begin to surface. Fortunately, over time, Mikhail not only manages to find common ground with his players but also turns them into top-class athletes.
Дылды - teaser третьего сезона
Dyldy  teaser третьего сезона
Cast
Pavel Derevyanko
Tatyana Orlova
Sergey Rubeko
Polina Raykina
Maksim Lagashkin
Anna Antonova
Cast and Crew
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Dyldy - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 21 episodes
 
Dyldy - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 21 episodes
 
Dyldy - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 17 episodes
 
