"Dyldy" is a Russian TV series that falls under the genre of sports comedy. The plot revolves around a man named Mikhail Kovalyov, the head coach of the Moscow volleyball club "Dynamo," which consists solely of male players. The main character loses his prestigious job due to his extremely unpleasant character and rude treatment of women. Desperate, Kovalyov decides to return to his hometown, where, following his own mother's advice, he becomes the coach of a women's college team. Naturally, the worst traits of his personality immediately begin to surface. Fortunately, over time, Mikhail not only manages to find common ground with his players but also turns them into top-class athletes.

