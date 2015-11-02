Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kak ya stal russkim poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kak ya stal russkim

Kak ya stal russkim (2015 - 2015)

Как я стал русским 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 8 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"How I Became Russian" is a Russian TV series about the adventures of an American journalist in Moscow. Alex is sent on a work assignment to Russia, where he will be working at his newspaper's branch. He only knows about this country from the stories of his immigrant grandmother. The main character constantly finds himself in absurd situations due to his lack of knowledge about the culture and mentality, but he is helped by his friends and colleagues to get out of them. Alex will have to fall in love and try to understand the "mysterious Russian soul."
Cast
Cast
Sergey Chirkov
Sergey Chirkov
Svetlana Ivanova
Svetlana Ivanova
Nikita Panfilov
Nikita Panfilov
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Mateusz Damięcki
Denis Pyanov
Denis Pyanov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Kak ya stal russkim - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more