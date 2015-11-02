"How I Became Russian" is a Russian TV series about the adventures of an American journalist in Moscow. Alex is sent on a work assignment to Russia, where he will be working at his newspaper's branch. He only knows about this country from the stories of his immigrant grandmother. The main character constantly finds himself in absurd situations due to his lack of knowledge about the culture and mentality, but he is helped by his friends and colleagues to get out of them. Alex will have to fall in love and try to understand the "mysterious Russian soul."

Expand