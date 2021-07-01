"Awakening" is a new Russian TV series based on the American show of the same name starring Jason Isaacs. The story revolves around Major Pavel Frolov, who suffers from amnesia after a horrific car accident. The main character finds himself caught between two different realities - in one, his beloved son died in the accident, and in the other, his wife passed away. Pavel persistently struggles to understand which of these realities is real and which is just a bad dream. As the events unfold, the main character also tries to unravel complex crimes he encounters in his work.

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