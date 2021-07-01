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Kinoafisha TV Shows Probuzhdenie

Probuzhdenie (2021 - …)

Пробуждение 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Иви
TV channel ТВ-3
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Awakening" is a new Russian TV series based on the American show of the same name starring Jason Isaacs. The story revolves around Major Pavel Frolov, who suffers from amnesia after a horrific car accident. The main character finds himself caught between two different realities - in one, his beloved son died in the accident, and in the other, his wife passed away. Pavel persistently struggles to understand which of these realities is real and which is just a bad dream. As the events unfold, the main character also tries to unravel complex crimes he encounters in his work.
Пробуждение - Trailer
Probuzhdenie  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Andrey Deryugin
Maxim Stoyanov
Maxim Stoyanov
Ruslan German
Ruslan German
Vladimir Ilyin
Vladimir Ilyin
Pavel Komarov
Pavel Komarov
Valentina Lyapina
Valentina Lyapina
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Mystery genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Probuzhdenie - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 12 episodes
 
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