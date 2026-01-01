Mamoru Oshii

Menu
Date of Birth
8 August 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Fire Hunter 5.8
The Fire Hunter
Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Blood-C: The Last Dark 6.2
Blood-C: The Last Dark Blood-C: The Last Dark
Horror, Detective, Animation, Fantasy, Action, Anime 2012, Japan
Blood-C 6.1
Blood-C
Action, Adventure, Anime, Horror 2011, Japan
Blood: The Last Vampire 5.3
Blood: The Last Vampire Blood: The Last Vampire
Action, Thriller, Horror 2008, Hong Kong / Japan
The Sky Crawlers 6.7
The Sky Crawlers Sukai kurora
Animation, Drama, Sci-Fi, Anime 2008, Japan
Blood+ 7.4
Blood+
Action, Adventure, Anime, Horror 2005, Japan
Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence 7.5
Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence
Animation, Thriller, Anime 2004, Japan
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 8.4
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2002, Japan
Avalon 6.6
Avalon Avalon
Drama, Sci-Fi 2001, Japan / Poland
Ghost in the Shell 8.2
Ghost in the Shell Kokaku kidotai
Animation, Anime 1995, Japan
Tenshi no tamago 7.5
Tenshi no tamago Tenshi no tamago
Animation, Sci-Fi, Drama, Detective, Anime 1985, Japan
The Wonderful Adventures of Nils 7.3
The Wonderful Adventures of Nils
Adventure, Anime, Children's, Fantasy 1980, Japan
