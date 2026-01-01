Mamoru Oshii

Menu
Date of Birth
8 August 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.4
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
(2002)
8.2
Ghost in the Shell
(1995)
Tickets
7.5
Tenshi no tamago
(1985)
Tickets
Filmography
5.8
The Fire Hunter
Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
6.2
Blood-C: The Last Dark
Blood-C: The Last Dark
Horror, Detective, Animation, Fantasy, Action, Anime
2012, Japan
Watch trailer
6.1
Blood-C
Action, Adventure, Anime, Horror
2011, Japan
5.3
Blood: The Last Vampire
Blood: The Last Vampire
Action, Thriller, Horror
2008, Hong Kong / Japan
Watch trailer
6.7
The Sky Crawlers
Sukai kurora
Animation, Drama, Sci-Fi, Anime
2008, Japan
7.4
Blood+
Action, Adventure, Anime, Horror
2005, Japan
7.5
Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence
Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence
Animation, Thriller, Anime
2004, Japan
Watch trailer
8.4
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2002, Japan
6.6
Avalon
Avalon
Drama, Sci-Fi
2001, Japan / Poland
8.2
Ghost in the Shell
Kokaku kidotai
Animation, Anime
1995, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.5
Tenshi no tamago
Tenshi no tamago
Animation, Sci-Fi, Drama, Detective, Anime
1985, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.3
The Wonderful Adventures of Nils
Adventure, Anime, Children's, Fantasy
1980, Japan
