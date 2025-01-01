The plot of the series "Vertical Races" is based on a detective story about the confrontation between investigator Stanislav Tikhonov and a recidivist thief nicknamed Baton. He has been under surveillance for a long time, but catching this clever criminal proves to be difficult. When the thief is arrested for stealing an imported suitcase and a military order, Stanislav and his partner intend to administer justice. However, even the reports of the missing suitcase do not appear, and Baton is released to continue wreaking havoc.

Expand