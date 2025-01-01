Menu
Gonki po vertikali (1983 - 1983)

Гонки по вертикали 18+
Production year 1983
Country USSR
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel ЦТ СССР
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The plot of the series "Vertical Races" is based on a detective story about the confrontation between investigator Stanislav Tikhonov and a recidivist thief nicknamed Baton. He has been under surveillance for a long time, but catching this clever criminal proves to be difficult. When the thief is arrested for stealing an imported suitcase and a military order, Stanislav and his partner intend to administer justice. However, even the reports of the missing suitcase do not appear, and Baton is released to continue wreaking havoc.
Cast
Valentin Gaft
Andrey Myagkov
Galina Polskih
Irina Brazgovka
Vladimir Druzhnikov
Zinayida Dekhtyaryova
Seasons
Gonki po vertikali - Season 1 Season 1
1983, 3 episodes
 
