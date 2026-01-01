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Ken'ichi Takitō Ken'ichi Takitō
Kinoafisha Persons Ken'ichi Takitō

Ken'ichi Takitō

Ken'ichi Takitō

Date of Birth
2 November 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno 7.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno (2014)
Hana's Miso Soup 6.9
Hana's Miso Soup (2015)

Filmography

Hana's Miso Soup 6.9
Hana's Miso Soup Hanachan no misoshiru
Drama 2015, Japan
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno 7.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno Rurôni Kenshin: Kyôto taika-hen
Action, Adventure, Drama 2014, Japan
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