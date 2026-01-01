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Filmography
Ken'ichi Takitō
Ken'ichi Takitō
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ken'ichi Takitō
Ken'ichi Takitō
Ken'ichi Takitō
Date of Birth
2 November 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno
(2014)
6.9
Hana's Miso Soup
(2015)
Filmography
6.9
Hana's Miso Soup
Hanachan no misoshiru
Drama
2015, Japan
7.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno
Rurôni Kenshin: Kyôto taika-hen
Action, Adventure, Drama
2014, Japan
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