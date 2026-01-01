Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksey Bakhar Aleksey Bakhar
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksey Bakhar

Aleksey Bakhar

Aleksey Bakhar

Date of Birth
13 April 1928
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
17 November 1979
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Colleagues 7.3
Colleagues (1962)
Stepmom 7.3
Stepmom (1973)
7.2
Hello, That's Me! (1965)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.9
Zinvorn u pighe Zinvorn u pighe
Comedy 1977, USSR
Diamonds for Mariya 5.9
Diamonds for Mariya Almazy dlya Marii
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1976, USSR
Na yasnyy ogon 5.6
Na yasnyy ogon Na yasnyy ogon
Adventure, War 1976, USSR
Stepmom 7.3
Stepmom Machekha
Romantic 1973, USSR
Seventh Skies 5.8
Seventh Skies Sedmoye nebo
Romantic 1972, USSR
The Road to 'Saturn' 6.9
The Road to 'Saturn' Put v 'Saturn'
Action, War 1967, USSR
7.2
Hello, That's Me! Barev, yes em
Drama 1965, USSR
Colleagues 7.3
Colleagues Kollegi
Drama 1962, USSR
6.6
Iz Lebyazhego soobshchayut Iz Lebyazhego soobshchayut
Short 1961, USSR
Matros soshyol na bereg 6.2
Matros soshyol na bereg Matros soshyol na bereg
Drama 1957, USSR
Daydreaming with Laraine 5.9
Daydreaming with Laraine Daydreaming with Laraine
Drama 1957, USSR
There's a guy 6.2
There's a guy There's a guy
Romantic 1956, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more