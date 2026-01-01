Menu
Aleksey Bakhar
Aleksey Bakhar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Bakhar
Aleksey Bakhar
Aleksey Bakhar
Date of Birth
13 April 1928
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
17 November 1979
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
Colleagues
(1962)
7.3
Stepmom
(1973)
7.2
Hello, That's Me!
(1965)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Short
Thriller
War
Year
All
1977
1976
1973
1972
1967
1965
1962
1961
1957
1956
All
12
Films
12
Actor
12
6.9
Zinvorn u pighe
Zinvorn u pighe
Comedy
1977, USSR
5.9
Diamonds for Mariya
Almazy dlya Marii
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1976, USSR
5.6
Na yasnyy ogon
Na yasnyy ogon
Adventure, War
1976, USSR
7.3
Stepmom
Machekha
Romantic
1973, USSR
5.8
Seventh Skies
Sedmoye nebo
Romantic
1972, USSR
6.9
The Road to 'Saturn'
Put v 'Saturn'
Action, War
1967, USSR
7.2
Hello, That's Me!
Barev, yes em
Drama
1965, USSR
7.3
Colleagues
Kollegi
Drama
1962, USSR
6.6
Iz Lebyazhego soobshchayut
Iz Lebyazhego soobshchayut
Short
1961, USSR
6.2
Matros soshyol na bereg
Matros soshyol na bereg
Drama
1957, USSR
5.9
Daydreaming with Laraine
Daydreaming with Laraine
Drama
1957, USSR
6.2
There's a guy
There's a guy
Romantic
1956, USSR
