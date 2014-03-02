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Aleksandr Belinsky Aleksandr Belinsky
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Belinsky

Aleksandr Belinsky

Aleksandr Belinsky

Date of Birth
5 April 1928
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
2 March 2014
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Anyuta 8.2
Anyuta (1982)
Lev Gurych Sinichkin 7.0
Lev Gurych Sinichkin (1974)
The marriage of Balzaminov 6.9
The marriage of Balzaminov (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Prokhindiada 2 4.6
Prokhindiada 2 Prokhindiada 2
Comedy 1994, Russia
The marriage of Balzaminov 6.9
The marriage of Balzaminov Zhenitba Balzaminova
Comedy, Musical 1989, USSR
Chapliniana 6.4
Chapliniana Chapliniana
Biography 1987, USSR
Maritsa 5.9
Maritsa Maritsa
Musical 1985, USSR
Perikola 6.1
Perikola Perikola
Musical 1984, USSR
Anyuta 8.2
Anyuta Anyuta
Drama, Musical 1982, USSR
My Father Is an Idealist 6.1
My Father Is an Idealist Moy papa - idealist
Drama 1980, USSR
Lev Gurych Sinichkin 7
Lev Gurych Sinichkin Lev Gurych Sinichkin
Comedy, Musical 1974, USSR
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