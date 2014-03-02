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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Belinsky
Aleksandr Belinsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Belinsky
Aleksandr Belinsky
Aleksandr Belinsky
Date of Birth
5 April 1928
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
2 March 2014
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Anyuta
(1982)
7.0
Lev Gurych Sinichkin
(1974)
6.9
The marriage of Balzaminov
(1989)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Year
All
1994
1989
1987
1985
1984
1982
1980
1974
All
8
Films
8
Actress
2
Writer
5
Director
6
4.6
Prokhindiada 2
Prokhindiada 2
Comedy
1994, Russia
6.9
The marriage of Balzaminov
Zhenitba Balzaminova
Comedy, Musical
1989, USSR
6.4
Chapliniana
Chapliniana
Biography
1987, USSR
5.9
Maritsa
Maritsa
Musical
1985, USSR
6.1
Perikola
Perikola
Musical
1984, USSR
8.2
Anyuta
Anyuta
Drama, Musical
1982, USSR
6.1
My Father Is an Idealist
Moy papa - idealist
Drama
1980, USSR
7
Lev Gurych Sinichkin
Lev Gurych Sinichkin
Comedy, Musical
1974, USSR
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