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Emma Popova Emma Popova
Kinoafisha Persons Emma Popova

Emma Popova

Emma Popova

Date of Birth
27 December 1928
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 November 2001
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Meshchane 8.0
Meshchane (1974)
On the Same Planet 6.8
On the Same Planet (1965)
The Charity Train 6.7
The Charity Train (1965)

Filmography

Meshchane 8
Meshchane Meshchane
Drama 1974, USSR
5.9
Groza nad beloy Groza nad beloy
Drama 1968, USSR
On the Same Planet 6.8
On the Same Planet Na odnoy planete
Drama, Biography 1965, USSR
The Charity Train 6.7
The Charity Train Poyezd miloserdiya
War 1965, USSR
6.5
Shtorm Shtorm
Drama, History 1957, USSR
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