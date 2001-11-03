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Filmography
Emma Popova
Emma Popova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Popova
Emma Popova
Emma Popova
Date of Birth
27 December 1928
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 November 2001
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Meshchane
(1974)
6.8
On the Same Planet
(1965)
6.7
The Charity Train
(1965)
Filmography
8
Meshchane
Meshchane
Drama
1974, USSR
5.9
Groza nad beloy
Groza nad beloy
Drama
1968, USSR
6.8
On the Same Planet
Na odnoy planete
Drama, Biography
1965, USSR
6.7
The Charity Train
Poyezd miloserdiya
War
1965, USSR
6.5
Shtorm
Shtorm
Drama, History
1957, USSR
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