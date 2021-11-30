The story of Brazil’s first emperor, returning to Europe on board the English ship Warspite. The trip makes Pedro conquer his fears and face his life from a personal point of view. He goes back in time and relives outstanding moments of his earlier life – since his childhood, when in 1808 he arrived coming from Portugal with his family, until he left in the dead of the night, in 1831, running away from Brazil.
CountryBrazil / Portugal
Runtime1 hour 36 minutes
Production year2021
World premiere30 November 2021
Release date
1 September 2022
Brazil
14
Worldwide Gross$10,787
ProductionBiônica Filmes, Buriti Filmes, O Som e a Fúria
Also known as
A Viagem de Pedro, Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea, El viaje de Pedro