Poster of Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

A Viagem de Pedro 18+
Synopsis

The story of Brazil’s first emperor, returning to Europe on board the English ship Warspite. The trip makes Pedro conquer his fears and face his life from a personal point of view. He goes back in time and relives outstanding moments of his earlier life – since his childhood, when in 1808 he arrived coming from Portugal with his family, until he left in the dead of the night, in 1831, running away from Brazil.
Country Brazil / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 30 November 2021
Release date
1 September 2022 Brazil 14
Worldwide Gross $10,787
Production Biônica Filmes, Buriti Filmes, O Som e a Fúria
Also known as
A Viagem de Pedro, Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea, El viaje de Pedro
Director
Laís Bodanzky
Cast
Cauã Reymond
Luise Heyer
Luise Heyer
Isabél Zuaa
Victoria Guerra
Rita Wainer
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
