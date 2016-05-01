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About
Filmography
Madeleine LeBeau
Madeleine LeBeau
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine LeBeau
Madeleine LeBeau
Madeleine LeBeau
Date of Birth
10 June 1923
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
1 May 2016
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.2
Casablanca
(1942)
Tickets
7.7
8½
(1963)
Tickets
6.8
Angélique, marquise des anges
(1964)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1964
1963
1957
1942
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.8
Angélique, marquise des anges
Angélique, marquise des anges
Romantic, Adventure
1964, France / Germany / Italy
7.7
8½
8½ / Otto e mezzo
Drama
1963, Italy / France
Tickets
6.2
La Parisienne
Une parisienne
Comedy
1957, France / Italy
8.3
Casablanca
Casablanca
Drama, Romantic
1942, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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