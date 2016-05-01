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Madeleine LeBeau
Madeleine LeBeau Madeleine LeBeau
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine LeBeau

Madeleine LeBeau

Madeleine LeBeau

Date of Birth
10 June 1923
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
1 May 2016
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Casablanca 8.2
Casablanca (1942)
8½ 7.7
(1963)
Angélique, marquise des anges 6.8
Angélique, marquise des anges (1964)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Angélique, marquise des anges 6.8
Angélique, marquise des anges Angélique, marquise des anges
Romantic, Adventure 1964, France / Germany / Italy
8½ 7.7
8½ / Otto e mezzo
Drama 1963, Italy / France
Tickets
La Parisienne 6.2
La Parisienne Une parisienne
Comedy 1957, France / Italy
Casablanca 8.3
Casablanca Casablanca
Drama, Romantic 1942, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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