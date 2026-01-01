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Xavier Giannoli
Xavier Giannoli Xavier Giannoli
Kinoafisha Persons Xavier Giannoli

Xavier Giannoli

Xavier Giannoli

Date of Birth
7 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

The Rays and Shadows 7.6
The Rays and Shadows (2026)
Lost Illusions 7.1
Lost Illusions (2021)
Marguerite 6.9
Marguerite (2015)

Filmography

The Rays and Shadows 7.6
The Rays and Shadows Les rayons et les ombres
Biography, Drama, History 2026, France
Of Money and Blood
Of Money and Blood
Drama, Crime, 2023, France
Lost Illusions 7.1
Lost Illusions Lost illusions
Drama, History 2021, France
Watch trailer
The Apparition 6.3
The Apparition L'apparition
Drama 2018, France
Marguerite 6.9
Marguerite Marguerite
Drama 2015, France / Czechia / Belgium
Watch trailer
Superstar 5.3
Superstar Superstar
Drama, Comedy 2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
The Singer 6.4
The Singer Quand j'étais chanteur
Drama 2006, France
Clean 6.8
Clean Clean
Musical, Drama 2004, Canada / France / Great Britain
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