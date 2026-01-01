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Xavier Giannoli
Xavier Giannoli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier Giannoli
Xavier Giannoli
Xavier Giannoli
Date of Birth
7 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.6
The Rays and Shadows
(2026)
7.1
Lost Illusions
(2021)
6.9
Marguerite
(2015)
Filmography
7.6
The Rays and Shadows
Les rayons et les ombres
Biography, Drama, History
2026, France
Of Money and Blood
Drama, Crime,
2023, France
7.1
Lost Illusions
Lost illusions
Drama, History
2021, France
Watch trailer
6.3
The Apparition
L'apparition
Drama
2018, France
6.9
Marguerite
Marguerite
Drama
2015, France / Czechia / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.3
Superstar
Superstar
Drama, Comedy
2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.4
The Singer
Quand j'étais chanteur
Drama
2006, France
6.8
Clean
Clean
Musical, Drama
2004, Canada / France / Great Britain
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