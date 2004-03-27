Country
Canada / France / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2004
World premiere
27 March 2004
Release date
|27 March 2004
|Russia
|
|16+
|1 September 2004
|France
|
|
|27 March 2004
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|26 November 2004
|South Korea
|
|15
|27 March 2004
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
€5,300,000
Worldwide Gross
$2,971,219
Production
Rectangle Productions, Haystack Productions, Rhombus Media
Also known as
Clean, Čista, Clean - Quando il rock ti scorre nelle vene, Czysta, Tiszta, Život je Peklo, Καθαρή, Очищение, クリーン, 清洁, 錯的多美麗, 錯過又如何