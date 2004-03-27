Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Clean
Poster of Clean
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Clean

Clean

Clean 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Canada / France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 27 March 2004
Release date
27 March 2004 Russia 16+
1 September 2004 France
27 March 2004 Kazakhstan
26 November 2004 South Korea 15
27 March 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget €5,300,000
Worldwide Gross $2,971,219
Production Rectangle Productions, Haystack Productions, Rhombus Media
Also known as
Clean, Čista, Clean - Quando il rock ti scorre nelle vene, Czysta, Tiszta, Život je Peklo, Καθαρή, Очищение, クリーン, 清洁, 錯的多美麗, 錯過又如何
Director
Olivier Assayas
Olivier Assayas
Cast
Maggie Cheung
Maggie Cheung
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Béatrice Dalle
Béatrice Dalle
Jeanne Balibar
Jeanne Balibar
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Clean
Something in the Air 5.7
Something in the Air (2012)
Irma Vep 7.0
Irma Vep (1996)
Boarding Gate 5.1
Boarding Gate (2007)
Free Zone 5.6
Free Zone (2005)
Demonlover 4.3
Demonlover (2002)
Somewhere Beyond Love 7.0
Somewhere Beyond Love (1974)
Summer Nights 5.8
Summer Nights (2014)
Return to Macon County 5.6
Return to Macon County (1975)
Clouds of Sils Maria 7.1
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
Hateship Loveship 6.4
Hateship Loveship (2013)
Lux Æterna 6.0
Lux Æterna (2019)
Cold War 7.9
Cold War (2018)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more