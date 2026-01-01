Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Macon Blair
Macon Blair
Kinoafisha
Persons
Macon Blair
Macon Blair
Macon Blair
Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.2
Reservation Dogs
(2021)
7.6
Mo
(2022)
7.4
The Florida Project
(2017)
Filmography
5.6
Idiots
Idiots
Comedy, Crime
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7
The Lowdown
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
5.9
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Fuck My Son!
Fuck My Son!
Comedy, Horror
2025, USA
6.5
The Thicket
The Thicket
Crime, Drama
2024, Canada / USA
6.9
Brothers
Brothers
Action, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Rebel Ridge
Rebel Ridge
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
57 Seconds
57 Seconds
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Macon Blair’s private life
'Toxic Avenger' Reboot: A Goofy, Gory Glimpse into Healthcare Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree