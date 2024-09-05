Menu
The Thicket

The Thicket 18+
Synopsis

An innocent young man, Jack, goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister Lula after she has been kidnapped by the violent killer Cut Throat Bill and her gang. To save her, Jack enlists the help of a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones, a grave-digging alcoholic son of an ex-slave, and a street-smart prostitute. The gang tracks Cut Throat Bill into the deadly no-man’s land known as The Big Thicket — a place where blood and chaos reign.
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 September 2024
World premiere 5 September 2024
Release date
5 September 2024 Kuwait
5 September 2024 Qatar
5 September 2024 UAE TBC
5 September 2024 USA R
Production Estuary Films, Hollywood Gang Productions, Milu Entertainment
Also known as
The Thicket, Du sang dans la neige, Lõikaja Bill, Resgate Suicida, Чаща
Director
Elliott Lester
Elliott Lester
Cast
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage
Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis
Arliss Howard
Arliss Howard
Ned Dennehy
Ned Dennehy
Esmé Creed-Miles
Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
