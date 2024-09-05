An innocent young man, Jack, goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister Lula after she has been kidnapped by the violent killer Cut Throat Bill and her gang. To save her, Jack enlists the help of a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones, a grave-digging alcoholic son of an ex-slave, and a street-smart prostitute. The gang tracks Cut Throat Bill into the deadly no-man’s land known as The Big Thicket — a place where blood and chaos reign.
CountryCanada / USA
Runtime1 hour 48 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere8 September 2024
World premiere5 September 2024
Release date
5 September 2024
Kuwait
5 September 2024
Qatar
5 September 2024
UAE
TBC
5 September 2024
USA
R
ProductionEstuary Films, Hollywood Gang Productions, Milu Entertainment
Also known as
The Thicket, Du sang dans la neige, Lõikaja Bill, Resgate Suicida, Чаща