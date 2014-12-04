Menu
Blue Ruin - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Blue Ruin. Trailer

Blue Ruin. Trailer

Publication date: 4 December 2014
Blue Ruin – A mysterious outsider's quiet life is turned upside down when he returns to his childhood home to carry out an act of vengeance. Proving himself an amateur assassin, he winds up in a brutal fight to protect his estranged family.
7.1 Blue Ruin
Blue Ruin Thriller, 2013, USA
