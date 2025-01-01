Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anya Taylor-Joy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anya Taylor-Joy
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Female Revelation
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree