Anya Taylor-Joy Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Cannes Film Festival 2017
Female Revelation
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
