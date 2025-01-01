Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Alice David
Alice David
Alice David
Alice David
Alice David
Date of Birth
22 March 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
6.7
Babysitting 2
(2015)
6.6
Babysitting
(2014)
6.4
Mr. Know-It-All
(2018)
5.6
Goodbye My Friend
Adieu Jean-Pat
Comedy
2025, France
6
Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération
Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération
Adventure, Family
2022, France
Watch trailer
5.3
10 jours sans maman
10 jours sans maman
Comedy
2020, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Mr. Know-It-All
Monsieur je-sais-tout
Comedy, Drama
2018, France
6.7
Babysitting 2
Babysitting 2
Comedy
2015, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Babysitting
Babysitting
Comedy
2014, France
Watch trailer
