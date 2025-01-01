Alice David

Menu
Date of Birth
22 March 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Babysitting 2 6.7
Babysitting 2 (2015)
Babysitting 6.6
Babysitting (2014)
Mr. Know-It-All 6.4
Mr. Know-It-All (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 6 Actress 6
Goodbye My Friend 5.6
Goodbye My Friend Adieu Jean-Pat
Comedy 2025, France
Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération 6
Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération
Adventure, Family 2022, France
10 jours sans maman 5.3
10 jours sans maman 10 jours sans maman
Comedy 2020, France
Mr. Know-It-All 6.4
Mr. Know-It-All Monsieur je-sais-tout
Comedy, Drama 2018, France
Babysitting 2 6.7
Babysitting 2 Babysitting 2
Comedy 2015, France
Babysitting 6.6
Babysitting Babysitting
Comedy 2014, France
