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About
Filmography
Lowell Gilmore
Lowell Gilmore
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lowell Gilmore
Lowell Gilmore
Lowell Gilmore
Date of Birth
20 December 1906
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
31 January 1960
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Picture of Dorian Gray
(1945)
6.8
King Solomon's Mines
(1950)
6.2
Days of Glory
(1944)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
War
Year
All
1950
1945
1944
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.8
King Solomon's Mines
King Solomon's Mines
Action, Adventure, Romantic
1950, USA
7.9
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
1945, USA
6.2
Days of Glory
Days of Glory
Romantic, Drama, War
1944, USA
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