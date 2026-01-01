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Lowell Gilmore Lowell Gilmore
Kinoafisha Persons Lowell Gilmore

Lowell Gilmore

Lowell Gilmore

Date of Birth
20 December 1906
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
31 January 1960
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Picture of Dorian Gray 7.9
The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)
King Solomon's Mines 6.8
King Solomon's Mines (1950)
Days of Glory 6.2
Days of Glory (1944)

Filmography

Genre
Year
King Solomon's Mines 6.8
King Solomon's Mines King Solomon's Mines
Action, Adventure, Romantic 1950, USA
The Picture of Dorian Gray 7.9
The Picture of Dorian Gray The Picture of Dorian Gray
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 1945, USA
Days of Glory 6.2
Days of Glory Days of Glory
Romantic, Drama, War 1944, USA
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