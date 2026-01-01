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About
Filmography
Alan Reed
Alan Reed
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alan Reed
Alan Reed
Alan Reed
Date of Birth
20 August 1907
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
14 June 1977
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.1
Lady and the Tramp
(1955)
7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice
(1946)
7.3
Viva Zapata!
(1952)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Crime
Drama
Family
Film-Noir
History
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
War
Western
Year
All
1955
1952
1946
1944
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
8.1
Lady and the Tramp
Lady and the Tramp
Animation, Family, Musical, Romantic
1955, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Viva Zapata!
Viva Zapata!
History, Western
1952, USA
7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice
The Postman Always Rings Twice
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama
1946, USA
6.2
Days of Glory
Days of Glory
Romantic, Drama, War
1944, USA
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