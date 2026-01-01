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Alan Reed Alan Reed
Kinoafisha Persons Alan Reed

Alan Reed

Alan Reed

Date of Birth
20 August 1907
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
14 June 1977
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Lady and the Tramp 8.1
Lady and the Tramp (1955)
The Postman Always Rings Twice 7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
Viva Zapata! 7.3
Viva Zapata! (1952)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lady and the Tramp 8.1
Lady and the Tramp Lady and the Tramp
Animation, Family, Musical, Romantic 1955, USA
Watch trailer
Viva Zapata! 7.3
Viva Zapata! Viva Zapata!
History, Western 1952, USA
The Postman Always Rings Twice 7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice The Postman Always Rings Twice
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama 1946, USA
Days of Glory 6.2
Days of Glory Days of Glory
Romantic, Drama, War 1944, USA
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