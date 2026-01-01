Menu
Maria Palmer

Maria Palmer

Date of Birth
5 September 1917
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
6 September 1981
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Days of Glory 6.2
Days of Glory (1944)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Days of Glory 6.2
Days of Glory Days of Glory
Romantic, Drama, War 1944, USA
