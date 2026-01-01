Menu
Maria Palmer
Maria Palmer
Date of Birth
5 September 1917
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
6 September 1981
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Days of Glory
(1944)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1944
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.2
Days of Glory
Days of Glory
Romantic, Drama, War
1944, USA
