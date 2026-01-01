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Maksim Bityukov
Maksim Bityukov Maksim Bityukov
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Bityukov

Maksim Bityukov

Maksim Bityukov

Date of Birth
20 December 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Tajny gospozhi Kirsanovoj 8.0
Tajny gospozhi Kirsanovoj (2018)
Odnazhdy v Zalese 7.8
Odnazhdy v Zalese (2025)
Zemlya Elzi 7.5
Zemlya Elzi (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Krasota v tvoih glazah
Krasota v tvoih glazah
Romantic 2026, Russia
Tagraj
Tagraj
Action, Detective, Crime 2026, Russia
Serdechnaya anomaliya
Serdechnaya anomaliya
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Odnazhdy v Zalese 7.8
Odnazhdy v Zalese
Detective 2025, Russia
Znachit, nam tuda doroga 6.9
Znachit, nam tuda doroga
War, Drama 2025, Russia
Ukroshchenie «Pantery»
Ukroshchenie «Pantery»
Drama, War 2025, Russia
Pochtalonsha-2
Pochtalonsha-2
Romantic, Detective 2025, Russia
Belyj list
Belyj list
Romantic 2025, Russia
Pyat kopeek 6.7
Pyat kopeek
Adventure 2024, Russia
Arina
Arina
Romantic 2024, Russia
Rybka zolotaya
Rybka zolotaya
Romantic 2024, Russia
Angel mesti 6.4
Angel mesti
Detective, Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Samogon 5.6
Samogon
War, Drama 2024, Russia
Po zovu serdca 6.3
Po zovu serdca
War, Drama 2024, Russia
Semejnye prizraki
Semejnye prizraki
Romantic 2024, Russia
Ogon v moej dushe
Ogon v moej dushe
Romantic 2024, Russia
Pochtalonsha
Pochtalonsha
Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Odna doma 6.3
Odna doma Odna doma
Comedy 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Solnce, more i lyubov
Solnce, more i lyubov
Romantic 2023, Russia
Cha-cha-cha
Cha-cha-cha
Romantic 2023, Russia
Vydra
Vydra
Romantic, Detective 2023, Russia
Po veleniyu serdca
Po veleniyu serdca
Romantic 2022, Russia
Zagadka Pifagora
Zagadka Pifagora
Detective 2022, Russia
Anna i tayna nochi
Anna i tayna nochi
Detective 2022, Russia
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