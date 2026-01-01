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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maksim Bityukov
Maksim Bityukov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Bityukov
Maksim Bityukov
Maksim Bityukov
Date of Birth
20 December 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Tajny gospozhi Kirsanovoj
(2018)
7.8
Odnazhdy v Zalese
(2025)
7.5
Zemlya Elzi
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2013
2007
All
48
Films
11
TV Shows
37
Actor
48
Krasota v tvoih glazah
Romantic
2026, Russia
Tagraj
Action, Detective, Crime
2026, Russia
Serdechnaya anomaliya
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
7.8
Odnazhdy v Zalese
Detective
2025, Russia
6.9
Znachit, nam tuda doroga
War, Drama
2025, Russia
Ukroshchenie «Pantery»
Drama, War
2025, Russia
Pochtalonsha-2
Romantic, Detective
2025, Russia
Belyj list
Romantic
2025, Russia
6.7
Pyat kopeek
Adventure
2024, Russia
Arina
Romantic
2024, Russia
Rybka zolotaya
Romantic
2024, Russia
6.4
Angel mesti
Detective, Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
5.6
Samogon
War, Drama
2024, Russia
6.3
Po zovu serdca
War, Drama
2024, Russia
Semejnye prizraki
Romantic
2024, Russia
Ogon v moej dushe
Romantic
2024, Russia
Pochtalonsha
Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
6.3
Odna doma
Odna doma
Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Solnce, more i lyubov
Romantic
2023, Russia
Cha-cha-cha
Romantic
2023, Russia
Vydra
Romantic, Detective
2023, Russia
Po veleniyu serdca
Romantic
2022, Russia
Zagadka Pifagora
Detective
2022, Russia
Anna i tayna nochi
Detective
2022, Russia
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