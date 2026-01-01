Menu
Maksim Pinsker

Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

The Fool 8.0
The Fool (2014)
The Relatives 6.7
The Relatives (2021)
Sarancha 6.2
Sarancha (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Relatives 6.7
The Relatives Rodnye
Comedy 2021, Russia
Miss Policia
Miss Policia
Comedy 2020, Russia
Sarancha 6.2
Sarancha
Drama, Thriller 2016, Russia
Locust 5.1
Locust Sarancha
Thriller 2015, Russia
Babonki 5.6
Babonki
Comedy 2015, Russia
Semejnyj biznes 4.6
Semejnyj biznes
Comedy, Family 2014, Russia
The Fool 8
The Fool Durak
Drama 2014, Russia
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh 5.7
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Russia
