Maksim Pinsker

Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
The Fool
(2014)
6.7
The Relatives
(2021)
6.2
Sarancha
(2016)
Filmography
8
6.7
The Relatives
Rodnye
Comedy
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Miss Policia
Comedy
2020, Russia
6.2
Sarancha
Drama, Thriller
2016, Russia
5.1
Locust
Sarancha
Thriller
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Babonki
Comedy
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
4.6
Semejnyj biznes
Comedy, Family
2014, Russia
8
The Fool
Durak
Drama
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh
Comedy, Romantic
2008, Russia
