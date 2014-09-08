Menu
Semejnyj biznes poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Semejnyj biznes

Semejnyj biznes (2014 - 2016)

Semejnyj biznes 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute
Cast
Anna Starshenbaum
Vladimir Yaglych
Semyon Treskunov
Yuriy Tarasov
Mihail Bogdasarov
Sergey Pokhodaev
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
4.7 IMDb
Seasons
Semejnyj biznes - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 20 episodes
 
Semejnyj biznes - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
