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Kat Candler
Kat Candler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kat Candler
Kat Candler
Kat Candler
Date of Birth
11 November 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.6
12 Monkeys
(2015)
7.4
13 Reasons Why
(2017)
7.4
Home Before Dark
(2020)
Filmography
Little House on the Prairie
Drama, Family, Western
2026, USA
7
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Drama, Crime,
2025, USA
6
The Republic of Sarah
Drama
2021, USA
7.4
Home Before Dark
Drama, Detective
2020, USA
7
Truth Be Told
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, USA
6.9
Dirty John
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, USA
7.4
Sorry for Your Loss
Drama
2018, USA
7.4
13 Reasons Why
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2017, USA
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