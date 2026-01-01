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Kat Candler
Kat Candler Kat Candler
Kinoafisha Persons Kat Candler

Kat Candler

Kat Candler

Date of Birth
11 November 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

12 Monkeys 7.6
12 Monkeys (2015)
13 Reasons Why 7.4
13 Reasons Why (2017)
Home Before Dark 7.4
Home Before Dark (2020)

Filmography

Little House on the Prairie
Little House on the Prairie
Drama, Family, Western 2026, USA
Murdaugh: Death in the Family 7
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Drama, Crime, 2025, USA
The Republic of Sarah 6
The Republic of Sarah
Drama 2021, USA
Home Before Dark 7.4
Home Before Dark
Drama, Detective 2020, USA
Truth Be Told 7
Truth Be Told
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, USA
Dirty John 6.9
Dirty John
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, USA
Sorry for Your Loss 7.4
Sorry for Your Loss
Drama 2018, USA
13 Reasons Why 7.4
13 Reasons Why
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
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