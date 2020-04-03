"Home Before Dark" is a streaming service Apple TV+ project inspired by the true story of a very young journalist named Hilde Lisko, whose career began at the age of eight. The series accurately portrays some milestones from the girl's life: moving from New York to a provincial town where Hilde's father, who was also a reporter in the past, had once left; the girl publishing her own local newspaper. The breakthrough for the on-screen Hilde comes with the investigation of a 30-year-old murder that the residents of the small town of Erie Harbor had tried to forget all this time. The young reporter's determination to uncover the truth after so many years sets the fearful town against her.

