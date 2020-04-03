Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Home Before Dark poster
Home Before Dark poster
Home Before Dark poster
Ratings
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Home Before Dark

Home Before Dark (2020 - …)

Home Before Dark 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Home Before Dark" is a streaming service Apple TV+ project inspired by the true story of a very young journalist named Hilde Lisko, whose career began at the age of eight. The series accurately portrays some milestones from the girl's life: moving from New York to a provincial town where Hilde's father, who was also a reporter in the past, had once left; the girl publishing her own local newspaper. The breakthrough for the on-screen Hilde comes with the investigation of a 30-year-old murder that the residents of the small town of Erie Harbor had tried to forget all this time. The young reporter's determination to uncover the truth after so many years sets the fearful town against her.
Домой засветло - trailer второго сезона
Home Before Dark  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Dana Fox
Dana Fox
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Aziza Scott Deputy Mackenzie "Trip" Johnson III
Michael Weston
Michael Weston Lt. Frank Briggs, Jr.
Abby Miller
Abby Miller Bridget Jensen
Jim Sturgess
Jim Sturgess Matthew Lisko
Louis Herthum
Louis Herthum Sheriff Frank Briggs Sr.
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
List of 2020 American series List of 2020 American series

Series rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Home Before Dark - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Home Before Dark - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Home Before Dark
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more