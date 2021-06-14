"The Republic of Sarah" is a new dramatic series that tells the story of Sarah, a teacher from a quiet provincial town. The lives of all the inhabitants of Greylock are drastically changed when workers accidentally stumble upon a valuable mineral deposit called coltan during excavations. Rumors begin to spread throughout the town that a state-owned mining company is willing to completely destroy Greylock in order to extract this mineral. Sarah, the local teacher, hopes to save everyone and unexpectedly finds a loophole in the old archives. It turns out that Greylock has a chance to declare itself an independent state and defend the integrity of its territory.

Expand