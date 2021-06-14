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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Republic of Sarah

The Republic of Sarah (2021 - …)

The Republic of Sarah 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Republic of Sarah" is a new dramatic series that tells the story of Sarah, a teacher from a quiet provincial town. The lives of all the inhabitants of Greylock are drastically changed when workers accidentally stumble upon a valuable mineral deposit called coltan during excavations. Rumors begin to spread throughout the town that a state-owned mining company is willing to completely destroy Greylock in order to extract this mineral. Sarah, the local teacher, hopes to save everyone and unexpectedly finds a loophole in the old archives. It turns out that Greylock has a chance to declare itself an independent state and defend the integrity of its territory.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Stella Baker
Stella Baker Sarah Cooper
Luke Mitchell
Luke Mitchell Danny Cooper
Hope Lauren
Hope Lauren Corinne Dearborn
Nia Holloway
Nia Holloway AJ Johnson
Ian Duff Grover Sims
Forrest Goodluck
Forrest Goodluck Tyler
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
The Republic of Sarah - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 13 episodes
 
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