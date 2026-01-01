Mark Burton

Menu
Date of Birth
30 September 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Paddington 2 7.9
Paddington 2 (2017)
Paddington in Peru 7.6
Paddington in Peru (2024)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted 7.5
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Animation, Comedy, Family 2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Paddington in Peru 7.6
Paddington in Peru Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France / USA
Watch trailer
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film 7.1
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget 7.3
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Chicken Run Sequel
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
Never Mind the Buzzcocks
Never Mind the Buzzcocks
Comedy, Music, Reality-TV 2021, Great Britain
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas 7.2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Animation, Comedy, Family 2021, Great Britain
Madagascar: A Little Wild 5.9
Madagascar: A Little Wild
Comedy, Adventure, Children's 2020, USA
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie 7.2
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2019, USA / Great Britain / France / Belgium / China
Watch trailer
Early Man 5.3
Early Man Early Man
Animation 2018, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
Paddington 2 7.9
Paddington 2 Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
Shaun the Sheep Movie 6.9
Shaun the Sheep Movie Shaun the Sheep
Adventure, Animation, Family 2015, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted 7.5
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted Madagascar 3
Animation, Family 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Smeshariki: Nachalo 6.9
Smeshariki: Nachalo Smeshariki: Nachalo
Animation, Children's 2011, Russia
Watch trailer
Gnomeo & Juliet 6.8
Gnomeo & Juliet Gnomeo and Juliet
Fantasy, Animation, Romantic, Family 2011, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Madagascar: The Crate Escape 7.4
Madagascar: The Crate Escape Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Aliens in the Attic 5.9
Aliens in the Attic Aliens in the Attic
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Madagascar 7.2
Madagascar Madagascar
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2005, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Wallace & Gromit Movie: Curse of the Were-Rabbit 7.1
The Wallace & Gromit Movie: Curse of the Were-Rabbit The Wallace & Gromit Movie: Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2005, Great Britain
The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper 7.3
The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper
Short, Comedy, Animation, Family 2005, USA
Chicken Run 7.1
Chicken Run Chicken Run
Animation, Comedy, Family 2000, Great Britain
