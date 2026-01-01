Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Mark Burton
Mark Burton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Burton
Mark Burton
Mark Burton
Date of Birth
30 September 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.9
Paddington 2
(2017)
7.6
Paddington in Peru
(2024)
7.5
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
(2012)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Music
Reality-TV
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2012
2011
2008
2005
2000
All
20
Films
18
TV Shows
2
Writer
20
Director
1
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Animation, Comedy, Family
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.6
Paddington in Peru
Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, France / USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.3
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Chicken Run Sequel
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
Never Mind the Buzzcocks
Comedy, Music, Reality-TV
2021, Great Britain
7.2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Animation, Comedy, Family
2021, Great Britain
5.9
Madagascar: A Little Wild
Comedy, Adventure, Children's
2020, USA
7.2
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2019, USA / Great Britain / France / Belgium / China
Watch trailer
5.3
Early Man
Early Man
Animation
2018, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
7.9
Paddington 2
Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2017, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
6.9
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Shaun the Sheep
Adventure, Animation, Family
2015, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
7.5
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Madagascar 3
Animation, Family
2012, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
Smeshariki: Nachalo
Smeshariki: Nachalo
Animation, Children's
2011, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Gnomeo & Juliet
Gnomeo and Juliet
Fantasy, Animation, Romantic, Family
2011, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.4
Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2008, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.9
Aliens in the Attic
Aliens in the Attic
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family
2008, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Madagascar
Madagascar
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2005, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.1
The Wallace & Gromit Movie: Curse of the Were-Rabbit
The Wallace & Gromit Movie: Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2005, Great Britain
7.3
The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper
The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper
Short, Comedy, Animation, Family
2005, USA
7.1
Chicken Run
Chicken Run
Animation, Comedy, Family
2000, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree