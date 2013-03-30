"Orphan Black" is a multi-part science fiction drama that tells the story of a girl named Sarah, who struggles to find herself in life. The main character knows nothing about her family and remembers very little about her childhood. Sarah's life takes a serious turn when she unintentionally witnesses the suicide of a young woman who looks eerily similar to her. Desperate to escape her own life, Sarah decides to assume the stranger's identity. This leads Sarah to a secret organization that conducts experiments with clones.

