8.5 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Orphan Black

Orphan Black (2013 - 2017)

Orphan Black 18+
Production year 2013
Country Canada
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 44 minutes
TV channel CTV Sci-Fi Channel
Runtime 36 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Orphan Black" is a multi-part science fiction drama that tells the story of a girl named Sarah, who struggles to find herself in life. The main character knows nothing about her family and remembers very little about her childhood. Sarah's life takes a serious turn when she unintentionally witnesses the suicide of a young woman who looks eerily similar to her. Desperate to escape her own life, Sarah decides to assume the stranger's identity. This leads Sarah to a secret organization that conducts experiments with clones.
Creator
Graeme Manson
Évelyne Brochu
Évelyne Brochu Delphine Cormier
Dylan Bruce
Dylan Bruce Paul Dierden
Kevin Hanchard
Kevin Hanchard Arthur "Art" Bell
Michael Mando
Michael Mando Victor "Vic" Schmidt
Jordan Gavaris
Jordan Gavaris Felix Dawkins
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.5
Rate 11 votes
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
Orphan Black - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 10 episodes
 
Orphan Black - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 10 episodes
 
Orphan Black - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 10 episodes
 
Orphan Black - Season 4 Season 4
2016, 10 episodes
 
Orphan Black - Season 5 Season 5
2017, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Олег Скрынько 25 January 2023, 14:45
Сериал мне понравился своей уникальностью. Даже и не знаю что сказать. Может быть затянут к концу, но смотрел неделю без отрыва.
Stills
