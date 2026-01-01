Mikkel Nørgaard

Menu
Date of Birth
23 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.4
Clown
(2005)
8.3
Borgen
(2010)
7.8
Good Behavior
(2016)
Filmography
6.4
The Last Thing He Told Me
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2023, USA
6.6
Klovn the Final
Klovn the Final
Comedy
2020, Denmark
7
Truth Be Told
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, USA
7.4
The Purtity of Vengeance
Journal 64
Detective, Thriller
2018, Denmark
7.8
Good Behavior
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
7
Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith
Flaskepost fra P
Crime, Thriller
2016, Denmark / Sweden / Germany / Norway
7.1
The Absent One
Fasandræberne
Thriller
2014, Denmark / Sweden / Germany
6.3
Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes
Kvinden i buret
Detective, Crime, Thriller
2013, Denmark / Germany / Sweden
Watch trailer
8.3
Borgen
Drama
2010, Denmark
8.4
Clown
Comedy
2005, Denmark
