Mikkel Nørgaard

Mikkel Nørgaard

Date of Birth
23 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Clown 8.4
Clown (2005)
Borgen 8.3
Borgen (2010)
Good Behavior 7.8
Good Behavior (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Last Thing He Told Me 6.4
The Last Thing He Told Me
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2023, USA
Klovn the Final 6.6
Klovn the Final Klovn the Final
Comedy 2020, Denmark
Truth Be Told 7
Truth Be Told
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, USA
The Purtity of Vengeance 7.4
The Purtity of Vengeance Journal 64
Detective, Thriller 2018, Denmark
Good Behavior 7.8
Good Behavior
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith 7
Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith Flaskepost fra P
Crime, Thriller 2016, Denmark / Sweden / Germany / Norway
The Absent One 7.1
The Absent One Fasandræberne
Thriller 2014, Denmark / Sweden / Germany
Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes 6.3
Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes Kvinden i buret
Detective, Crime, Thriller 2013, Denmark / Germany / Sweden
Borgen 8.3
Borgen
Drama 2010, Denmark
Clown 8.4
Clown
Comedy 2005, Denmark
