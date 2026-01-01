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Filmography
Ewen Bremner
Ewen Bremner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ewen Bremner
Ewen Bremner
Ewen Bremner
Date of Birth
23 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Naked
(1993)
8.1
Spooks
(2002)
7.9
The Lost Room
(2006)
Filmography
The Dog Stars
The Dog Stars
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action
2026, USA
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Tickets
Coldwater
Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7.5
Our Flag Means Death
Comedy
2022, USA
6.7
Freedom's Path
Freedom's Path
Drama, History, War
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7
Creation Stories
Creation Stories
Biography, Drama, Music
2021, Great Britain / USA
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7.2
First Cow
First Cow
Drama
2019, USA
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7.7
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
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7.3
T2 Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
Drama
2017, Great Britain
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