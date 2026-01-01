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About
Filmography
Najarra Townsend
Najarra Townsend
Kinoafisha
Persons
Najarra Townsend
Najarra Townsend
Najarra Townsend
Date of Birth
5 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
Me and You and Everyone We Know
(2005)
6.6
Contracted
(2013)
6.2
Contracted: Phase II
(2015)
Filmography
5.6
The Stylist
The Stylist
Drama, Horror
2020, USA
3.9
Portal
Portal
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
5.1
7 From Etheria
7 from Etheria
Horror
2017, USA
6.2
Contracted: Phase II
Contracted: Phase II
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
2.8
Of Silence
Of Silence
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama
2014, USA
6.6
Contracted
Contracted
Thriller, Drama, Horror
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Me and You and Everyone We Know
Me and You and Everyone We Know
Drama, Comedy
2005, USA
Show more
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