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Najarra Townsend Najarra Townsend
Kinoafisha Persons Najarra Townsend

Najarra Townsend

Najarra Townsend

Date of Birth
5 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Me and You and Everyone We Know 7.1
Me and You and Everyone We Know (2005)
Contracted 6.6
Contracted (2013)
Contracted: Phase II 6.2
Contracted: Phase II (2015)

Filmography

The Stylist 5.6
The Stylist The Stylist
Drama, Horror 2020, USA
Portal 3.9
Portal Portal
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
7 From Etheria 5.1
7 From Etheria 7 from Etheria
Horror 2017, USA
Contracted: Phase II 6.2
Contracted: Phase II Contracted: Phase II
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Of Silence 2.8
Of Silence Of Silence
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama 2014, USA
Contracted 6.6
Contracted Contracted
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Me and You and Everyone We Know 7.1
Me and You and Everyone We Know Me and You and Everyone We Know
Drama, Comedy 2005, USA
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