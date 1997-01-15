Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alex Cardillo
Alex Cardillo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Cardillo
Alex Cardillo
Alex Cardillo
Date of Birth
15 January 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero
Popular Films
6.4
I Declare War
(2012)
4.9
A Nanny's Secret
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2012
2009
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.4
I Declare War
I Declare War
Comedy, Drama, Action
2012, Canada
Watch trailer
4.9
A Nanny's Secret
A Nanny's Secret
Detective, Thriller, Crime
2009, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree