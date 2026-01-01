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Michael Friend
Michael Friend
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Friend
Michael Friend
Michael Friend
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.4
I Declare War
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.4
I Declare War
I Declare War
Comedy, Drama, Action
2012, Canada
Watch trailer
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