Declan Lowney
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Winner
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
