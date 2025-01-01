Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Declan Lowney
Awards
Awards and nominations of Declan Lowney
Declan Lowney
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Declan Lowney
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Winner
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Winner
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Nominee
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree