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About
Nick Lyon
Nick Lyon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Lyon
Nick Lyon
Nick Lyon
Date of Birth
25 April 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
6.8
Z Nation
(2014)
5.8
On Fire
(2023)
4.5
They Found Hell
(2015)
Filmography
3.5
Continental Split
Continental Split
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
5.8
On Fire
On Fire
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
Earthtastrophe
Earthtastrophe
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action
2016, USA
4.3
Stormageddon
Stormageddon
Drama, Thriller
2015, USA
4.5
They Found Hell
They Found Hell
Adventure, Fantasy, Horror
2015, USA
6.8
Z Nation
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
4.4
Bullet
Bullet
Action
2013, USA
Watch trailer
3.8
Rise of the Zombies
Rise of the Zombies
Action, Adventure, Drama
2012, USA
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