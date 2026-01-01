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Nick Lyon Nick Lyon
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Lyon

Nick Lyon

Nick Lyon

Date of Birth
25 April 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Z Nation 6.8
Z Nation (2014)
On Fire 5.8
On Fire (2023)
They Found Hell 4.5
They Found Hell (2015)

Filmography

Continental Split 3.5
Continental Split Continental Split
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
On Fire 5.8
On Fire On Fire
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Earthtastrophe 4.1
Earthtastrophe Earthtastrophe
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2016, USA
Stormageddon 4.3
Stormageddon Stormageddon
Drama, Thriller 2015, USA
They Found Hell 4.5
They Found Hell They Found Hell
Adventure, Fantasy, Horror 2015, USA
Z Nation 6.8
Z Nation
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Bullet 4.4
Bullet Bullet
Action 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Rise of the Zombies 3.8
Rise of the Zombies Rise of the Zombies
Action, Adventure, Drama 2012, USA
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