Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Continental Split
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Continental Split

Continental Split

Continental Split 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

As the New Madrid Fault threatens to tear the U.S. in half, a desperate team of seismologists and government agents race to prevent disaster while the clock ticks down.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2024
Production BondIt Media Capital, The Asylum, Acme Holding Company
Also known as
Continental Split, Mandri poolitus, Wielki uskok
Director
Nik Lion
Cast
Chris Bruno
Canyon Prince
Joe Kurak
Jessica Morris
Allison Gold
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
3.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more