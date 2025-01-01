Menu
Awards and nominations of Jim Rash
Jim Rash
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
