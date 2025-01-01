Menu
Andrey Leonidovich Martynov
Andrey Leonidovich Martynov
Andrey Leonidovich Martynov
Andrey Leonidovich Martynov
Date of Birth
24 October 1945
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
8.2
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
(1972)
7.1
Tsar Ivan the Terrible
(1991)
7.0
The Magical Portrait
(1997)
Filmography
Ya zdes bolshe ne zhivu
Drama, Comedy
2022, Russia
Soyuz spaseniya. Vremya gneva
History, Drama, Crime
2021, Russia
7
The Magical Portrait
Volshebnyy portret
Fantasy, Family
1997, Russia / China
7.1
Tsar Ivan the Terrible
Tsar Ivan Groznyy
Drama, History
1991, USSR
6.1
Attention! All Units...
Vnimaniye! Vsem postam...
Action, Crime
1985, USSR
5.4
Without the Right to Fail
Bez prava na proval
War
1984, USSR
6.6
Here is your front
Here's your front
Drama, War
1983, USSR
6.3
My zhili po sosedstvu
My zhili po sosedstvu
Romantic, Drama
1982, USSR
6.7
The Last Chance
The Last Chance
Drama
1978, USSR
Vechnyj zov
Drama
1973, USSR
8.3
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
...A zori zdes tikhie
History, Drama, War
1972, USSR
Watch trailer
