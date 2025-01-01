Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Andrey Leonidovich Martynov
Andrey Leonidovich Martynov Andrey Leonidovich Martynov
Kinoafisha Persons Andrey Leonidovich Martynov

Andrey Leonidovich Martynov

Andrey Leonidovich Martynov

Date of Birth
24 October 1945
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.2
The Dawns Here Are Quiet (1972)
7.1
Tsar Ivan the Terrible (1991)
The Magical Portrait 7.0
The Magical Portrait (1997)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 11 Films 8 TV Shows 3 Actor 11
Ya zdes bolshe ne zhivu
Ya zdes bolshe ne zhivu
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
Soyuz spaseniya. Vremya gneva
Soyuz spaseniya. Vremya gneva
History, Drama, Crime 2021, Russia
The Magical Portrait 7
The Magical Portrait Volshebnyy portret
Fantasy, Family 1997, Russia / China
7.1
Tsar Ivan the Terrible Tsar Ivan Groznyy
Drama, History 1991, USSR
Attention! All Units... 6.1
Attention! All Units... Vnimaniye! Vsem postam...
Action, Crime 1985, USSR
Without the Right to Fail 5.4
Without the Right to Fail Bez prava na proval
War 1984, USSR
Here is your front 6.6
Here is your front Here's your front
Drama, War 1983, USSR
My zhili po sosedstvu 6.3
My zhili po sosedstvu My zhili po sosedstvu
Romantic, Drama 1982, USSR
The Last Chance 6.7
The Last Chance The Last Chance
Drama 1978, USSR
Vechnyj zov
Vechnyj zov
Drama 1973, USSR
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.3
The Dawns Here Are Quiet ...A zori zdes tikhie
History, Drama, War 1972, USSR
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more