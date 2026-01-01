Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Leanne Lapp
Leanne Lapp
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leanne Lapp
Leanne Lapp
Leanne Lapp
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
To All A Good Night
(2023)
6.6
Ice Sculpture Christmas
(2015)
5.9
Grave Encounters 2
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2021
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
7.7
To All A Good Night
To All A Good Night
Romantic
2023, Canada
5.2
Dangerous
Dangerous
Action, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Home Invasion
Home Invasion
Thriller
2016, USA
6.6
Ice Sculpture Christmas
Ice Sculpture Christmas
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2015, Canada
5.7
No Clue
No Clue
Comedy
2013, Canada
5.9
Grave Encounters 2
Grave Encounters 2
Horror
2012, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
4.1
Snowmageddon
Snowmageddon
Sci-Fi, Drama
2011, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree