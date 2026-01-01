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Leanne Lapp Leanne Lapp
Kinoafisha Persons Leanne Lapp

Leanne Lapp

Leanne Lapp

Actor type
Romantic hero, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

To All A Good Night 7.7
To All A Good Night (2023)
Ice Sculpture Christmas 6.6
Ice Sculpture Christmas (2015)
Grave Encounters 2 5.9
Grave Encounters 2 (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
To All A Good Night 7.7
To All A Good Night To All A Good Night
Romantic 2023, Canada
Dangerous 5.2
Dangerous Dangerous
Action, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Home Invasion 5.1
Home Invasion Home Invasion
Thriller 2016, USA
Ice Sculpture Christmas 6.6
Ice Sculpture Christmas Ice Sculpture Christmas
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2015, Canada
No Clue 5.7
No Clue No Clue
Comedy 2013, Canada
Grave Encounters 2 5.9
Grave Encounters 2 Grave Encounters 2
Horror 2012, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Snowmageddon 4.1
Snowmageddon Snowmageddon
Sci-Fi, Drama 2011, Canada
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